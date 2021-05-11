The STRAT casino floor returns to 100% capacity

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod announced today that it will return to 100% capacity on its casino floor, effective immediately. A Golden Entertainment, Inc. property, The STRAT has demonstrated that it has met all requirements set by the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

“Our team worked diligently to meet the Nevada Gaming Control Board’s requirements, which not only advance us to the next step in safely reopening Las Vegas but also enhance our guest experience,” said Vice President and General Manager of The STRAT Stephen Thayer. “We will continue to support additional measures, including mask mandates, to provide a safe and healthy environment for team members and guests.”

In order to expedite vaccinations among all of the company’s team members, Golden Entertainment, Inc. provided COVID-19 vaccinations at on-site clinics at its casinos for all team members and their families.

In addition to The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod, on-site clinics were held at Arizona Charlie’s Decatur and Arizona Charlie’s Boulder in Las Vegas; Aquarius Casino Resort and Edgewater Casino Resort in Laughlin, Nevada; and Pahrump Nugget Hotel & Casino in Pahrump, Nevada.

The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod has implemented broad safety measures in accordance with the company’s “Golden Commitment” standards. These measures include sanitation protocols at every touchpoint, from the casino and restaurants to the elevators and rooms.