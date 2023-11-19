McLaren's Lando Norris taken to hospital following Las Vegas Grand Prix crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — McLaren driver Lando Norris has been taken to the hospital following a crash during the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Four laps into the race, Norris spun out and lost the back end of the car near Turn 12, which is by the Treasure Island and the Palazzo.

He ended up in the barriers, which damaged the vehicle and a front tire. Over his radio, Norris said he was OK, but the crash ended his night.

Lando Norris crashes after four laps in the Las Vegas Grand Prix

During the 42nd lap of the race, Formula 1 officials announced Norris was taken to the circuit Medical Centre. From there, he was taken to University Medical Center for "further precautionary investigations."

No further details have been released as of 11:20 p.m.

Norris spoke to Channel 13 on Thursday and said he was looking forward to the race.

McLaren's Lando Norris speaks with Channel 13 at the Official Welcome Party

"It's quite something. Formula 1's obviously a big thing but Vegas is even bigger in some ways. It's great to come to a new venue. A lot of new things to see and experience. I'm looking forward to the driving but it's nice to have these extra things too."