Margaret Rudin's wrongful conviction lawsuit has been dismissed

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Over eight months after suing the state of Nevada, a Las Vegas judge has dismissed Margaret Rudin's wrongful conviction case.

District court records show that on Tuesday, Judge Joanna Kishner ruled the matter shall be dismissed without prejudice, meaning the case can be filed again in the future.

We reached out to Rudin's attorney, Adam Breeden, who told us he "can only say that at this time the matter has been dismissed and no decision on the merits was reached."

Rudin was nicknamed the Black Widow of Las Vegas after she was convicted of murdering her husband, Ron.

On Dec. 19, 1994, Ron failed to show up at his real estate office and his burned and beheaded remains were found in a desolate area near Lake Mead weeks later.

Margaret was indicted in 1997 and went on the run, disguising herself and assuming different identities. She was eventually tracked down and arrested in Massachusetts in 1999. She was brought back to Nevada to stand trial. In 2001, she was convicted to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Rudin appealed her conviction on the grounds that her initial defense counsel was ineffective and plagued by conflicts of interest. District court justices agreed with her and that her conviction should be vacated.

Rudin's conviction was vacated in 2022 and murder charges were officially dismissed against her in 2024.

DECEMBER 2024 l Murder charges dismissed against Margaret Rudin

Murder charges dismissed against the 'Black Widow of Las Vegas' Margaret Rudin

She then filed a wrongful conviction lawsuit against the state of Nevada. Her attorneys previously told our Ryan Ketcham they were looking for compensation to cover the costs and damages associated with this case and acknowledgment that Rudin is innocent.

We previously asked Rudin if she believes she'll receive a certificate of innocence.

"Knowing Nevada and the way they've treated me so far, no," Rudin said. "I'd like to see it before I die."

As of this afternoon, it's unknown if or when Rudin's attorneys could refile a new wrongful conviction lawsuit.