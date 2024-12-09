Murder charges dismissed against the 'Black Widow of Las Vegas' Margaret Rudin

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Murder charges have officially been dismissed against Margaret Rudin, also known as the Black Widow of Las Vegas.

The charges were dismissed in court Monday morning with prejudice, meaning she cannot be tried for these charges again.

The disappearance of Ron Rudin nearly 30 years ago and the subsequent conviction of his wife, Margaret Rudin, for his murder was one of Nevada’s most infamous trials.

After Margaret’s 2001 murder conviction, Margaret steadfastly maintained her innocence, even throughout 20+ years of incarceration.

In 2022, the United States District Court of Nevada found Margaret had not received a fair trial, was wrongly convicted and entitled to release.

Margaret is currently litigating a wrongful conviction action against the State of Nevada for her 20+ years of wrongful incarceration.

Channel 13 was in the courtroom Monday morning.

We've been told the state and Rudin's attorneys will have an official order worked out in the next 10 days for the judge to officially sign.

Her attorneys also told us they plan to file an amended wrongful conviction complaint against the State of Nevada.