State of Nevada could dismiss murder charges against the 'Black Widow of Las Vegas'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Monday, Dec. 9, it is anticipated that murder charges against Margaret Rudin, also known as the Black Widow of Las Vegas, could be dismissed.

On Tuesday, Dec. 4, Rudin's legal team received a filing from the Clark County District Attorney's Office that they would not oppose the conviction being formally vacated and the dismissal of all murder charges against her.

She is currently litigating against the State of Nevada for wrongful incarceration.

Crime Woman who served 20 years in prison for murder now suing State of Nevada Alyssa Roberts

Margaret and her legal team are expected to make statements regarding the case.