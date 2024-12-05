Watch Now
State of Nevada could dismiss murder charges against the 'Black Widow of Las Vegas'

These are photos from the official police investigation into the brutal death of Ron Rudin, a Las Vegas millionaire married to Margaret Rudin
13 Investigates went to the evidence vault at the Clark County Regional Justice Center to review photos and other evidence in the 1994 murder of Ron Rudin
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Monday, Dec. 9, it is anticipated that murder charges against Margaret Rudin, also known as the Black Widow of Las Vegas, could be dismissed.

On Tuesday, Dec. 4, Rudin's legal team received a filing from the Clark County District Attorney's Office that they would not oppose the conviction being formally vacated and the dismissal of all murder charges against her.

She is currently litigating against the State of Nevada for wrongful incarceration.

Margaret Rudin was convicted of killing her millionaire husband Ron Rudin in 1994 and spoke on TV for the first time since her release from prison.

Woman who served 20 years in prison for murder now suing State of Nevada

Margaret and her legal team are expected to make statements regarding the case.

