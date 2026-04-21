Man sentenced for climbing Las Vegas Sphere during 2024 publicity stunt

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The man who climbed Sphere several years ago as part of a publicity stunt has been sentenced.

You may remember that in February 2024, Maison Des Champs, who calls himself the "pro-life Spiderman," went live on Instagram as he began the climb.

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According to an arrest report, a Sphere engineer spotted Des Champs during the climb and notified his supervisors and police, who met Des Champs at the top of the structure.

Des Champs also allegedly told police he had previously been arrested for climbing, has never been convicted, and "his attorneys will get him off this incident as well."

He spoke with Channel 13 after the incident and said he really admired Sphere.

"I just walked by the Sphere and saw that it was climbable," he said at the time. "It's a cool building, especially since Vegas is my hometown. So I get to sleep in my own bed after I get out of jail."

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On Monday, Des Champs was back in court along with representatives from Sphere.

Jay Cline, the vice president of event production for Sphere Entertainment, explained how they were able to examine what needed to be repaired.

"Immediately, we pulled security and broadcast camera footage. I have a broadcast camera on the four corners of the property to monitor the Exosphere. We also use security footage and we used some drone footage that we found on the Internet that was filming the incident," Cline said. "We mapped out the climbing route the trespasser took to the top. And then, I deployed climbers and my own drone teams to assess the damage."

The original arrest report stated that Sphere officials estimated Des Champs had caused approximately $100,000 in damages. However, Cline told the court that number was even higher — $107.686.32.

Cline explained some of the costs, saying 280 LED pucks had to be replaced for $150 apiece, two metal LED carriers had to be replaced, LED wiring had to be replaced, and there was the cost of labor for the rope teams to assess and fix all the damage.

You can see some of the damage in the photo below, which was presented in court on Monday.

KTNV

Cline also noted that repairs are usually made from the inside since carriers, which hold the lights and are made of aluminum, are not rated to hold a person's body weight.

Attorneys for Des Champs challenged him paying restitution in the full amount, saying other things could have damaged the Exosphere like bird strikes, lightning, and damage from high winds.

They also questioned why Sphere representatives didn't have photos of every puck and light that needed to be replaced and brought up a recent incident where a person was seen climbing the Exosphere.

Des Champs had reached a guilty plea agreement with prosecutors in October. He agreed to plead guilty to one act of performance of act or neglect of duty in willful or wanton disregard of safety of persons or property.

On Monday, Judge Danielle Pieper sentenced him to a 364-day suspended sentence, and Des Champs will serve 45 days in the Clark County Detention Center. He will also be placed on probation for one year. A hearing to discuss the conditions of his probation was set for Wednesday.

Des Champs was not the only person arrested for the incident. Las Vegas police also arrested three others: Lori Hurley, Aaron Hurley, and David Velasquez.

Court records show the district attorney's office declined to press charges against them, and all three had their cases dismissed on Oct. 28, 2025.