Group behind publicity stunt to climb Sphere released from jail, ordered to stay off Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Three of the four people allegedly behind a publicity stunt where a 24-year-old man, known as "pro-life Spiderman", climbed the Sphere made their initial court appearances on Thursday.

Maison Des Champs was arrestedand is facing charges, including destroying property greater than $5,000 and conspiracy to destroy private property. He did not appear in court on Thursday and court records showed he did post bail. The other three people named in the case, Lori Hurley, Aaron Hurley, and David Velasquez, appeared before Judge Rebecca Saxe on Thursday.

Prosecutors said Lori Hurley didn't climb the Sphere but her role in filming the incident "perpetuated the act". Her public defender said the Wisconsin woman is currently unemployed and was helping her husband, who is a pro-life speaker.

Her husband, Aaron Hurley, is also facing charges related to the incident. Prosecutors said he's frequently mentioned on Des Champ's Instagram and it could be a danger to the community because of copycat behavior. However, Hurley's public defender said he had no prior offenses and came to Las Vegas to speak at churches about pro-life and help women in crisis pregnancies.

David Velasquez is also accused of helping during the incident and that he "apparently lied" to officers about knowing Des Champs. The Texas man also has no prior convictions.

Saxe ruled that all three can be released on their own recognizance, must stay out of the Strip corridor, and have no contact with Des Champs while the case is pending.

The next court date for all four is scheduled for Feb. 12 at 8:30 a.m.