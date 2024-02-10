Sphere climber 'hates attention,' believes attorneys will get charges dropped

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The man behind the Sphere security breach, which launched him on a stunning climb going viral online, is speaking about why he did it. According to a Metro arrest report, the Sphere saw at least $100,000 in damages.

24-year-old Maison Des Champs, also known as self-proclaimed 'pro-life Spider-Man', currently lives in Las Vegas and said the Sphere caught his attention.

"I just walked by the Sphere and saw that it was climbable," Des Champs said. "It's a cool building especially since Vegas is my hometown, so I get to sleep in my own bed after I get out of jail."

KTNV

Des Champs said he started climbing skyscrapers a few years ago and was inspired by 'French Spider-Man', Alain Robert, who climbed the New York Times building in 2008 to protest climate change.

"I thought it was a great idea, mainly because of the amount of news attention it draws," Des Champs said.

ABC7

Des Champs said every time he's climbed tall structures he's been able to raise thousands of dollars for pro-life causes. In 2022, he climbed the Salesforce tower in San Francisco after a draft of the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade leaked.

In 2021, Des Champs climbed more than 61 floors of the Aria Resort & Casino to protest the mask mandate.

TikTok, @dorikoren

"As far as the attention for myself, I absolutely hate it," Des Champs said.

He often climbs when there are events attracting large crowds. In 2023, he climbed the Chase tower in Phoenix, also during Super Bowl week.

Jaewon Jung: Aren't you tired of getting arrested?

Des Champs: Certainly I'm tired of it but if I have to go to jail and a child's life is on the earth because of it, then it's worth it to me.

As far as getting down the Sphere, Des Champs said two construction workers, a Sphere employee and Metro officers, unscrewed two bolts at the top where he was asked to go through.

Des Champs is currently facing charges of destroying private property and conspiracy after climbing the Sphere.

According to a Metro arrest report, Des Champs told officers he's climbed other buildings and has never been convicted. The arrest report also said he bragged to officers that his attorneys will get the charges dropped.

KTNV

Metro Police also arrested three other people along with Des Champs, who they said assisted him with the climb. On Thursday, a judge ordered those three associates to be released without having to post bond because they do not have a criminal history, but she said the incident was wasteful in time and money spent for emergency response.

Des Champs, and the three arrested alongside him, are scheduled to be in court on Monday.