Urban climber arrested by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Video of someone climbing a tall building near the Las Vegas Strip is going viral on social media.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Dori Koren posted the video on TikTok and Twitter. It has received thousands of views.

The video shows an "urban climber" ascending more than a 60-floor building, according to Koren.

Yesterday, our officers faced another unique challenge…this time being an #UrbanClimber ascending 60+ floors. This reckless act is extremely dangerous & very illegal. That’s why our team was ready to rescue & arrest the suspect. 🧗‍♂️ + 🏙 =👮‍♂️ + 🔗 + 🚔#LVMPD #Vegas #cops #yikes pic.twitter.com/sXRpm1Nm5n — Captain Dori Koren (@dorikoren) August 4, 2021

Koren points out that what the climber is doing is "extremely dangerous" and "very illegal."

LVMPD officers were waiting at the top of the building to arrest the climber.

An urban climber is someone known for climbing a building or other artificial structure.

Koren is the police captain for the Las Vegas Strip.