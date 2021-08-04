Watch
Urban climber arrested by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

LAS VEGAS METROPOLITAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
URBAN CLIMBER LAS VEGAS
Posted at 1:34 PM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Video of someone climbing a tall building near the Las Vegas Strip is going viral on social media.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Dori Koren posted the video on TikTok and Twitter. It has received thousands of views.

The video shows an "urban climber" ascending more than a 60-floor building, according to Koren.

Koren points out that what the climber is doing is "extremely dangerous" and "very illegal."

LVMPD officers were waiting at the top of the building to arrest the climber.

An urban climber is someone known for climbing a building or other artificial structure.

Koren is the police captain for the Las Vegas Strip.

