LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Three years after Tabatha Tozzi was shot and killed in Las Vegas, the man accused in her murder remains in custody in Mexico and has yet to be brought back to the United States.

Authorities arrested Oswaldo Nathanahel Perez Sanchez in April 2025. But he wasn’t taken into custody for Tozzi’s death. Instead, Mexican officials arrested him in connection with a separate murder case involving another young woman in Culiacán.

WATCH | Man accused in 2023 Las Vegas killing remains in Mexico as extradition delays continue

Man accused in Las Vegas killing remains in Mexico as extradition delays continue

That case is now one of the main reasons his extradition to the U.S. has not yet happened.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson says Mexico has jurisdiction for now, meaning its legal process must play out before Perez Sanchez could be returned to face charges in Las Vegas.

“It’s still a pending case. We’ve charged this person with murder,” Wolfson said. “When they’re done with him, our plan is to bring him back here.”

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Wolfson says the timeline remains uncertain, especially if Perez Sanchez is convicted in Mexico.

“If he’s found guilty and he has to serve prison time in Mexico, does that delay the process of extradition? Probably,” he said. “It depends on what he’s convicted of and what his sentence is.”

Perez Sanchez is a Mexican citizen, and extradition between the U.S. and Mexico is governed by an international treaty. Under that agreement, certain conditions, including potential sentencing, can factor into whether and when a suspect is transferred.

For now, U.S. authorities say they are prepared to act once that process allows.

“Our role would be to get him back into the U.S. once an extradition is approved,” said U.S. Marshal Gary Schofield.

Back in Las Vegas, Tozzi’s mother, Regina Lacerda, continues to speak out. She says she’s still pushing for justice and hopes that this time next year, the conversation will be different.

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“He knew that I only had her, and he had no mercy. He took her away from me and he has to pay for it,” Lacerda said.

Meanwhile, the case remains active on both sides of the border, with no clear timeline for when Perez Sanchez could be brought back to face charges in the United States.