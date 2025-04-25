Family and friends celebrate life of Tabatha Tozzi two years after her death

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Family and friends gathered at Craig Ranch Park on Thursday afternoon to celebrate the life of Tabatha Tozzi, exactly two years after her death, as the man accused of killing her was finally arrested after an international manhunt.

Oswaldo Perez-Sanchez, who shot and killed Tozzi outside her home on April 22, 2023, was recently apprehended in Mexico, where authorities say he is also a suspect in another murder.

VIDEO: Family and friends celebrate the life of Tabatha Tozzi

"I know this is not going to bring my daughter back, but we have to keep fighting for justice," said Regina Lacerda, Tabatha's mother.

The celebration of life featured framed photos, fresh flowers, handwritten signs and a small urn at the center—all symbols of love after loss for those who knew Tozzi.

"Everybody knows how important my daughter is to me. She's my world. My everything. I had to let her go two years ago. Two years is a long time, and yet it feels like it was yesterday," Lacerda said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say they never stopped working the case during the nearly two-year search that involved hundreds of tips and coordination across international borders.

When asked if police should have acted sooner, LVMPD Undersheriff Andrew Walsh said, "The benefit of some hindsight teaches us some things, but I think that there's a lot of things in the aftermath that I wish we would have known."

For Tozzi's family, the arrest brings relief but not closure. They plan to continue gathering in her name, saying they will keep her story, spirit and impact alive every day even as the justice process moves forward.