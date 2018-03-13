Major projects under development in Las Vegas

Las Vegas is constantly building with new projects proposed on a regular basis.

Here are some of the major projects in the works right now. This list will continue to be updated with new developments on the projects and new projects proposed.

All Net Resort-Arena

Clark County commissioners approved in October 2018 the next phase of the arena, which would be located between The Drew and SLS on the Las Vegas Strip. The arena first broke ground in 2014 but a completion date is unknown at this time.

AREA 15

In January 2018, a new development called AREA 15 was announced. It will be located on 40 acres near Sirius Avenue and Rancho Drive. The space offers up to 126,000 square feet of customized tenant space for a specialty collection of experiential and retail businesses, 68,000 square feet of leasable ground floor space, 58,000 square feet of mezzanine space and a 40,000-square-foot indoor and outdoor event space. The project is expected to be complete by the end of 2019.

The Drew

In February 2018, the unfinished Fontainebleau hotel got a new name -- The Drew. The hotel, which will be located at 2755 S. Las Vegas Blvd., is scheduled to open in 2020.

Kind Heaven

Kind Heaven at The LINQ Promenade will offer Southeast Asian culture, music, food, danger, fashion, exoticism, exploration, mystery and spiritual enlightenment. Featuring a soundscape curated by Farrell, Kind Heaven will provide a variety of experiences, from dark and mysterious back alleys to a Forest Temple and Sanctuary. Kind Heaven will be family friendly by day and adult at night. It is scheduled to open in 2019.

Las Vegas Ballpark

The Las Vegas 51s are finally getting a long-discussed 10,000-fan capacity stadium next to Downtown Summerlin. The groundbreaking is scheduled for Feb. 23 while the new stadium is scheduled to open in 2019.

Las Vegas Convention Center expansion

The Riviera implosion in 2016 led the way for the expansion of the Las Vegas Convention Center. Construction began in January 2018 on the project, which is expected to be complete by early 2021.

Las Vegas Stadium

The stadium that is the future home of the Raiders and the UNLV football team broke ground at its location near Russell Road and Dean Martin Drive in November 2017. It is projected to open in the summer of 2020.

MSG Sphere

A futuristic venue is scheduled to open in late 2020 on Sands Avenue between Manhattan Street and Koval Lane. A pedestrian bridge will connect the new venue to The Venetian and The Palazzo complex. A groundbreaking is set for June 2018. Clark County commissioners approved zoning and land use permits on Feb. 21.

Project Neon

Project Neon is a nearly $1 billion 3.7-mile-long widening of Interstate 15 from the Spaghetti Bowl interchange to Sahara Avenue. There have been many closures since the project first launched in 2016 with it projected to complete in 2019. For the latest closures, check out our Traffic page.

Resorts World

Resorts World was set to open in 2016 but had its opening date pushed back to 2020. The resort, which would cater to Chinese tourism, would be located at 3000 S. Las Vegas Boulevard.

Unnamed Fremont Street project

Derek Stevens, owner of The D Las Vegas and Golden Gate hotel-casino, bought the Las Vegas Club, Mermaids and Glitter Gulch in 2016 and later demolished them. Demolition work was done on the Las Vegas Club in January 2018 and eventually the whole block to make way for a new hotel-casino on Fremont Street. The new property could open as soon as 2020 but no name has been announced yet.

Vegas Extreme

The Clark County Commission approved a land use permit in September 2017 for an extreme sports and water park, tentatively named Vegas Extreme, to be built near Las Vegas Boulevard and Sunset Road. It would also include a 15-story hotel. It is unknown when the park would open.

Wynn's Paradise Park

Paradise Park was first announced in 2016. Construction is scheduled to ramp up spring 2018 with it expected to open in about three years. When complete, Paradise Park would have a lagoon, boardwalk, new convention space and food services.