LVMPD K9 Enzo back to work after stabbing during SWAT standoff

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After months of recovery, K9 Enzo is back on the job full time.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department posted on social media photos of Enzo along with the update.

ENZO UPDATE!



LVMPD K9 Enzo is back on the job after the stabbing incident that nearly took his life. His partner reports that all his injuries from the incident on March 29 have healed. Since returning to work in mid-July, Enzo has already apprehended three suspects!



🎂 Enzo… pic.twitter.com/SXI4aqYQBe — LVMPD (@LVMPD) August 5, 2024

Along with the news of Enzo's improved state, LVMPD also shared that Enzo recently celebrated his third birthday.

Enzo was stabbed multiple times during a SWAT standoffon March 29.

The incident began as a call for a suicidal subject. Officers arriving at an apartment in the 1200 block of south Las Vegas Boulevard and found the subject of the call barricaded inside.

SWAT, crisis negotiators and additional support, including a K9 unit, were called to the scene to assist officers as the situation developed into a barricade.

During the standoff, the subject came out from the apartment. When the person charged at officers, less-lethal options were used in an effort to take them into custody. That included a K9 officer named Enzo.

K9 Enzo was "immediately" taken to an animal hospital where he was stabilized and had surgery.

The suspect, later identified as Thurman Lowe, faces charges of arson, assault of a protected person, resisting arrest and attacking a police animal.