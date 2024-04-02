New details released regarding SWAT standoff where LVMPD K9 was stabbed

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — New details are coming to light regarding the man arrested for stabbing a police K9 late last week.

Enzo, a K9 officer with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, was stabbed during a SWAT standoffon Friday, March 29. The incident began around 1 p.m. as a call for a suicidal subject, later identified as Thurman Lowe.

WATCH: Deputy Chief Branden Clarkson details the SWAT standoff that led to a police dog being stabbed:

[Police briefing] Las Vegas police K9 stabbed, seriously injured in SWAT standoff

According to an arrest report, Lowe called LVMPD dispatch and said he was stabbing himself. Lowe also said that if police responded, he would stab himself again. Office responded to the 1200 block of Las Vegas Boulevard knocked on Lowe's door, to which he responded by yelling obscenities.

Officers called Lowe's phone but he didn't answer. Authorities moved a car in front of Lowe's building and used the PA system to call him out of the apartment, which Lowe ignored. Authorities saw smoke coming from under Lowe's door, and that along with the building's fire alarm alerted officers that Lowe had started a fire inside his apartment. Officers began evacuating the building and requested the fire department and SWAT team.

The fire department responded and officers provided cover so the firefighters could put out the fire through the front windows of the apartment. SWAT officers arrived and began approaching Lowe's apartment. Lowe then opened his door and stood in the doorway holding a knife in his right hand. Officers commanded Lowe to drop the knife and get on the ground, which he ignored.

Officers continued to to tell Lowe to drop his knife as he began coming down the stairs from his apartment to where the SWAT officers were. Lowe said, "I'm coming to get you!" and ran toward the officers while holding the knife in a threatening manner. Officers fired shots at Lowe but he continued down the stairs.

Lowe reached the ground floor where officers were located. Enzo was deployed and latched onto Lowe as he swung the knife around and stabbed Enzo multiple times. A SWAT officer rushed Lowe with a ballistic shield, knocking him to the ground. Lowe was taken to UMC and remains there in stable condition.

Enzo was taken to the animal hospital, where he had surgery to repair the damage from his multiple stab wounds. Enzo is recovering, according to LVMPD.

Lowe is facing charges of arson, assault of a protected person, resisting arrest and attacking a police animal.