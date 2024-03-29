Police: Suspect stabs K9 multiple times during SWAT standoff in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are asking for the public's prayers for the recovery of one of the department's K9s after it was stabbed during a SWAT standoff on Friday afternoon.

The incident began at approximately 1 p.m. as a call for a suicidal subject, said LVMPD Deputy Chief Branden Clarkson.

WATCH: Deputy Chief Branden Clarkson details the SWAT standoff that led to a police dog being stabbed:

[Police briefing] Las Vegas police K9 stabbed, seriously injured in SWAT standoff

Officers arriving at an apartment in the 1200 block of south Las Vegas Boulevard (just south of Charleston Boulevard in downtown Las Vegas) found the subject of the call barricaded inside. Clarkson noted the subject had started a small fire in the apartment.

SWAT, crisis negotiators and additional support, including a K9 unit, were called to the scene to assist officers as the situation developed into a barricade, Clarkson explained.

During the standoff, Clarkson says the subject came out from the apartment — with a knife in hand — and police noticed wounds that appeared to be self-inflicted.

When the person charged at officers, Clarkson says less-lethal options were used in an effort to take them into custody. That included a K9 officer named Enzo.

LVMPD Enzo, a Las Vegas police K-9, underwent surgery after he was stabbed multiple times during a SWAT standoff in downtown Las Vegas.

"While they were deploying the less-than-lethal munitions, the suspect began stabbing K9 Enzo multiple times," Clarkson said.

Through the use of less-lethal options, SWAT officers were "safely" able to take the suspect into custody.

K9 Enzo was "immediately" transported to an animal hospital where he was stabilized and, as of 4 p.m. Friday, was undergoing surgery, Clarkson said.

The suspect was likewise transported to an area hospital for treatment and was also said to be undergoing surgery.

Clarkson asked the public for their thoughts and prayers for Enzo's recovery.

"What I would ask for you — K9 Enzo, he's currently in surgery, was stabbed multiple times, so any thoughts or prayers for our K9 officer to make sure he makes a full recovery."

Traffic in the area was shut down during the standoff and the immediate aftermath, but roads appeared to have reopened as of 4:30 p.m.

If you need to talk to someone, call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988 or text "HOME" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.