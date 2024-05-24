WATCH: K9 Enzo back to 'low-impact' training after stabbing during SWAT standoff

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nearly two months after being stabbed multiple times and getting rushed to surgery, K9 Enzo is recovering well and back to training.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department posted on social media a video of Enzo participating in some low-impact training exercises.

K9 Enzo back to light training after stabbing incident

Enzo was stabbed multiple times during a SWAT standoffon March 29.

The incident began as a call for a suicidal subject. Officers arriving at an apartment in the 1200 block of south Las Vegas Boulevard and found the subject of the call barricaded inside.

SWAT, crisis negotiators and additional support, including a K9 unit, were called to the scene to assist officers as the situation developed into a barricade.

During the standoff, the subject came out from the apartment. When the person charged at officers, less-lethal options were used in an effort to take them into custody. That included a K9 officer named Enzo.

K9 Enzo was "immediately" transported to an animal hospital where he was stabilized and had surgery.

The suspect, later identified as Thurman Lowe, faces charges of arson, assault of a protected person, resisting arrest and attacking a police animal.