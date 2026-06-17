LVMPD destroys two stunt driving cars in illegal street racing crackdown

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In an effort to crack down on illegal street racing and street takeovers, local officials are taking new measures to deter criminals by destroying cars.

Sheriff Kevin McMahill was joined by many valley leaders on Wednesday morning at SA Recycling to share more details.

WATCH the full event here:

FULL EVENT: LVMPD destroys two cars involved in recent illegal stunt driving investigation

"The safety of our community remains paramount to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department," McMahill said. "One of the things that has been a real problem for us…. Illegal street racing, street takeovers, drifting, all of the things that are associated with that culture that ultimately ends up in lives lost, property damaged and just wreaking havoc on our community is not acceptable."

The vehicles were used in illegal stunt driving activities in the valley, according to McMahill.

"If you use your vehicle as a tool to endanger others, you’re going to risk losing that vehicle permanently," he said. "Today’s vehicle destruction reflects our commitment to public safety, accountability, and preventing future harm."

We've covered several stories about street takeovers and the effects they have on our community.

This past December, a teenage suspect was arrested on a murder charge after a shooting that happened during a street takeover.

They happen across the valley. While that incident happened in the Spring Valley area, we've also looked into similar incidents that happened in North Las Vegas.

Here's video we obtained of those incidents:

Video shows illegal street takeovers in Las Vegas

Local authorities have taken steps in the past to curb the problem, such as installing speed cushions and shot spotters, but the street sideshows persist.

WATCH | LVMPD address the rise in illegal street takeovers (December 2024)

LVMPD address illegal street takeovers (December 2024)

During Wednesday's event, Deputy Chief Brandon Clarkson broke down some of the numbers of the recent investigation by LVMPD.

He said 24 suspects have been arrested for felony evading, and of those 24 suspects, 36 events are associated with those individuals. Additionally, 14 stolen vehicle-related charges are associated with these cases.

"This squad has also made 47 arrests involving reckless driving and trick driving offenses," he added.

Speaking to the two cars destroyed during this event, Clarkson said one actually had its appearance changed after fleeing from officers in an effort to evade authorities.

"These are the first two that we've gone through with this treatment but I can promise you this, it's not the last," he said.