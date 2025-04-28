Dangerous street sideshows caught on camera across Las Vegas Valley as residents demand action

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Residents are raising concerns to Channel 13 about dangerous street takeovers happening throughout the Las Vegas Valley, with multiple incidents captured on video this weekend.

This is a problem we have been covering for years through speaking to locals and asking law enforcement what they are doing to address the problem. Most recently, I went to the scene at Lone Mountain and Statz in North Las Vegas where the aftermath was clearly evident.

WATCH | Going to the scene where illegal street takeovers took place

Illegal street takeovers disrupt Las Vegas neighborhoods over weekend

Video shot Sunday at Badura and Cimarron in the southwest valley shows drivers performing dangerous stunts in broad daylight, forcing other motorists to wait as traffic was blocked.

"People were running in the middle of the street while they were doing it and like jumping on the cars and they were hanging out the window," said a viewer named Antonia, who recorded one of the incidents.

When I was at Lone Mountain and Statz, where shredded tires littered the intersection, I spoke with a concerned resident who wished to remain anonymous. She expressed her fear about the escalating situation.

"I've seen it a few times now. It's getting bigger and more reckless. This time actually scared me because there was a kid hanging out of the window as they were donuting," she said.

Multiple videos of these illegal activities from this past weekend alone are circulating on social media.

WATCH | Video shows illegal street takeover

Video shows illegal street takeovers in Las Vegas

What is law enforcement doing about the issue?

North Las Vegas Police say they take these incidents seriously, but cannot attribute a specific trend or increase to this past weekend's events.

Local authorities have taken steps in the past to curb the problem, such as installing speed cushions and shot spotters, but the street sideshows persist.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has previously addressed the issue in public statements, too.

"If you are participating in these activities, remember you will be cited, arrested and your vehicle may be towed," according to an LVMPD video on the problem.

WATCH | LVMPD address the rise in illegal street takeovers (December 2024)

LVMPD address illegal street takeovers (December 2024)

The department encourages public assistance: "Whether you are a member of the public, a business owner, or community partner, if you witness these activities please report them."

About two years ago, I told you about Clark County installing rumble strips at Grand Valley Parkway and U.S. 93 that damage cars attempting to perform donuts. A Clark County representative confirmed they have plans to mill portions of Hacienda and Lamb as similar preventive measures.

WATCH | Las Vegas Metro Police unveil new project to target illegal street racing, takeovers and shows (March 2023)

Illegal street racing, takeovers being targeted by new project from Las Vegas officials

Metro police say taking video of the incidents and reporting them can help authorities address the problem.

"All I could see is somebody spinning out going into one of the pedestrians, the kid flying out," the anonymous resident said.



