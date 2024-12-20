Clark County installing speed cushions to curb illegal street racing

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County is cracking down on illegal street racing in east Las Vegas.

On Thursday morning, Clark County Public Works crews drilled into the street and installed speed cushions along Hacienda Avenue, near Lamb Boulevard.

Workers also cut into the asphalt at the intersection to make it a less attractive surface for drifting and doing donuts.

"This is finally our answer to our request for safety," said Ben Alameda, who has lived in the neighborhood for four years.

Alameda said over the last few months, his quiet street had turned into a noisy and chaotic race track for illegal street racers.

"Late at night, early morning, even during the day," he added.

Residents in the area shared over a dozen videos with Channel 13 of the illegal street racers in the neighborhood. In one of the videos, you can see a driver nearly lose control of his vehicle and almost crash into homeowner's yard. Residents also me told that, at times, the smoke from the burnouts seeps into their homes.

"My wife walks her dog here everyday and I am afraid she is going to get hit," Alameda said. "These guys are going 60 to 70 [miles per hour], maybe more."

Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson is hopeful the new protections will help bring peace to the community.

"We are interrupting speeds with the milling that is being done," Gibson explained. "They are not going to drift where it's bumpy or where their tires are going to be torn up. And obviously, the speeds are difficult when you put the air cushions in."

Gibson said these solutions were some of the quickest ways to provide immediate relief to homeowners.

"We don't have to worry about qualifying contractors. We have the equipment and it turns out, we were fortunate to have in stock the cushions, so it made it so we can do it in a couple of weeks."

Alameda says the changes will help get his community back to the quiet oasis he was used to.

"I'm glad that this is finally going on," Alameda said.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department also installed a mobile surveillance system in the area to keep a closer eye on the illegal activity.

If street racing/takeovers are happening in your neighborhood, you can call 311 or 911 for help.

Clark County officials also said that reporting the incident directly to commissioners can be equally effective.