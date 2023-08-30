Lucky guest wins $9,999.99 jackpot at Palace Station

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One lucky guest struck it big on a slot machine at Palace Station on Tuesday.
According to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the visitor won a cash jackpot of $9,999.99 after having three lucky seven symbols hit the pay line on a Double Gold slot machine.
Palace Station's tweet read, "We love us a cash pay."
We love us a cash pay. Congrats to the lucky guest!— Palace Station (@palacestation) August 30, 2023
Jackpot: $ 9,999.99 🤑 ☘️ pic.twitter.com/P9qLlqbaz3
