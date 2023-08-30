Watch Now
Lucky guest wins $9,999.99 jackpot at Palace Station

Palace Station jackpot
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One lucky guest struck it big on a slot machine at Palace Station on Tuesday.

According to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the visitor won a cash jackpot of $9,999.99 after having three lucky seven symbols hit the pay line on a Double Gold slot machine.

Palace Station's tweet read, "We love us a cash pay."

