KTNV (LAS VEGAS) — New numbers from the state department of education continue to show increasing charter school enrollment numbers.

They are now up to more than 63,000 students compared to 19,102 during the 2015-16 school year.

Conversely, traditional public schools have steadily seen decreases over the past few years, down to 477,563 during the 2024-2025 school year from 486,682 during the 2021-2022 school year.

RELATED | CCSD: Low enrollment leaves 100+ staff members without assignments

As more parents consider where to enroll their students, safety remains one of the top priorities.

As we’ve covered safety enhancements within CCSD, we’re digging into the safety aspects of charter schools.

Looking at safety at valley charter schools as enrollment numbers are on the rise

At Wylees Middle School, one of the valley’s newest charter schools, founder and CEO Mike Taack says safety is top of mind for parents.

“That's typically one of the first three questions, and of course when they come tour the facility, that's something they're always interested in, especially with our unique location at a mall,” he said.

In addition to the security guard out front, there are a number of cameras in the school along with staff members keeping a watchful eye.

Each person is doing what they can with the resources they have to make sure their students are safe.

“Districts like CCSD, as large as they are, have economies of scale that make it a little easier to have that kind of staffing,” Taack said, referring to student resource officers.

“Not that charters don't strive for that and work to incorporate that into our budgets, but as with everything, have to get a little more creative,” he said.

That includes the next phase of safety and security, dealing with pickup and drop off.

“They're building a little bit wider-footed bridge that'll be above this, so it will go straight over to our main entry, our lobby and then up here. They're going to take out all the parking blocks, and there will be a turnaround and drop-off lane,” Taack said.

I reached out to the Nevada State Public Charter School Authority.

Unlike CCSD, which recently received state funding specifically for safety enhancements, SPCSA Executive Director Melissa Mackedon said, in part, “There is currently no specific funding that goes directly to charter schools for school safety. Historically, schools may have been eligible for competitive grant funding, but each school would have been responsible for applying for and managing those funds."

That’s when parents like Jennifer Wolf get involved.

She has two kids in Founders Classical Academy, a different charter school in the Las Vegas valley.

Like many parents who have chosen the charter school option, she says she likes the flexibility and lack of red tape when making changes, especially those pertaining to her children’s safety.

“As the president of our specific PTO, one of the line items that we have been taking very seriously and looking at, and it's not something that's set in stone yet, is coming up with an idea to assist the school. ‘Hey, is there something that we can do fundraising-wise to raise enough money to maybe have somebody that we can pay for as the PTO to service as an armed guard or what have you,’” Wolf said.

Whatever a parent may decide, whether charter, traditional public education or something else, it’s important to conduct research and find a solution that fits best.

