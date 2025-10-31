CCSD: Talk of layoffs 'premature' after low enrollment leaves 100+ staff members without assignments

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District is facing difficulty finding positions for more than 100 staff members this fall.

These staffing challenges are tied to fall enrollment numbers, according to a statement shared with Channel 13 on Thursday. Because of lower student enrollment, CCSD says 60% of schools are shrinking budgets from what they projected in the spring.

According to the district, 97 support professionals and six licensed staff members were not placed during the recent surplus process, when the district finds open positions for qualified employees to take on.

CCSD is now working to adjust budgets and identify positions for the affected employees, and says it is too early to say whether layoffs will be necessary.

Not all employees may be able to find an open position they qualify for, which would kick the "reduction in force" process into gear, district officials said. Those left without a place are given a two-year "right to return" as part of negotiated union agreements, CCSD noted.

Both of those processes must be complete before district officials would make any layoffs, officials stated, emphasizing that it would be "premature to assume that [CCSD] will need to lay off any employees."