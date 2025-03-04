This will be a reality in Las Vegas soon — a middle school in a shopping mall

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At the Boulevard Mall in Las Vegas, the building that once housed a popular retail store is undergoing a transformation that will see it become one of the valley's newest charter schools.

Not quite something you think of when it comes to shopping malls, so I went to learn more about the soon-to-be middle school called "Wylees," or the Western Youth Leadership, Engagement and Empowerment School.

In a shopping mall?

The old Macy's at Boulevard Mall was once filled with clothing, perfume and shoes, but it will soon be full of students, classrooms and learning centers.

Mike Taack is the founder and CEO of Wylees, set to be a new independent tuition-free charter school opening in the fall of 2025 for middle schoolers.

Joe: How many classrooms are there?

"All together we will have 22...we are very proud of our plans to have a library as well," Taack said. Right now, the school is still under construction.

Taack, a former CCSD teacher, said he got the idea years ago when teaching. He thinks the Boulevard Mall turned out to be a great central location. Not only will the campus be different, but so will their approach to education.

"Just through the time working with those students I really learned that one of the biggest questions and most difficult questions was when am I going to use this," Taack said.

For now, the school has an informational office on the first floor of the mall. Xennia Diaz, also a former CCSD teacher, explained their academic approach.

"Students are going to be learning through projects, hands-on learning — I find that very beneficial. I was in the classroom before. I found that when there is a project tied to a lesson, students would retain it," Diaz said.

She said they have room for about 300 students for 6th through 8th grade. So far, they have about 100 enrolled students for the fall.

Another big selling point — shorter weeks.

"What really gets our families interested is the four day school week for students," Diaz said.

Students have longer school days Monday through Thursday, but have Fridays off. Teachers will get Friday as an office day.

Joe: I am sure you are getting an interest from teachers then?

"Oh yes," Diaz said.

While the campus is all indoors, the school plans to build an area on top of the parking garage that will be connected to the campus.

As for attending the school, the state overseas charter schools but they're still open to the public. There's no tuition and the school is still taking applications for students and teachers.

Taack said this is another option for valley parents as not everyone learns in the same way.

For more information on Wylees, visit their website at Wylees.org.

