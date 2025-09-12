Lombardo to provide updates on Nevada cyberattack in third media brief

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo will give a third press conference on the state's recovery efforts from a cyberattack that disabled many state services in late August.

Lombardo said in last Thursday's press conference the cyberattack did not compromise any state financial data "to the best of our knowledge," nor did the attackers access information regarding DMV databases and SNAP and welfare recipients.

Some agencies like the DMV say they're 100% operational again, but despite the cyberattack no longer being active, there are still many agencies with limited or unavailable services.

Previously, the governor said this was deliberate to protect state systems from further attacks. Along with those protection efforts is the state's decision to withhold technical details on the criminal investigation, such as a motive or attacker identities.

"Public updates can sometimes trigger more attacks. For that reason, we are moving forward cautiously — giving Nevadans as much information as possible while continuing to protect our systems," Lombardo said in press conference last Thursday.

