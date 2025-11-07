Locals relying on SNAP benefits hope new federal judge ruling helps in time of need

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For locals like Claire Putnam, SNAP benefits running dry isn't just an inconvenience; it turns her whole life around.

Claire showed me around her refrigerator, pointing out several drinks like juices, protein food replacement drink, veggies and cold cuts.

That's all she was able to get with her partial SNAP benefits this month.

“I got $63," Putnam said.

I asked her how much she usually gets.

"I usually get about $200," she said. “That’s not enough. That’s going to last me maybe a couple of weeks if I’m lucky."

WATCH | Claire told me she really relies on these benefits due to her disabilities.

Locals relying on SNAP benefits hope new federal judge ruling helps in their time of need

“I’m a high-functioning autistic," Putnam said. “I have four different stress anxiety disorders. I have fatigue syndrome because it takes everything I got to keep my quirks in check so I can appear normal.”

She also has scoliosis, impacting her movement.

She tells me her disabilities are keeping her unemployed, so she collects social security, SNAP, is on Medicare and Medicaid, and uses over-the-counter benefits to help.

Even though it's just herself and her animals, including bunnies and turtles and her service dog Diana, she says it's been tough paying her bills.

“Then there’s no money left for the utilities, I’ve got nothing left," she said.

So she asked Channel 13 for help, joining the dozens who sent comments to us about how the shutdown is impacting them.

She tells me that going to food banks and pantries is tough, so she hopes the shutdown ends soon.

"I’m going to have to, and as much as it’s hard for me to leave the house and be surrounded by that many people," Putnam said.

She says she hopes more people understand her struggles.

“Until it happens to you, you don’t know, and a lot of these people do not understand how our systems work because they’ve never been exposed to them, they’ve never had to use them," she said.

Putnam hopes the new federal judge's order to fully fund SNAP benefits will help her and many others in our valley.

If you or someone you know is struggling, we want to help. We have a list of resources, including how to find food assistance in your area, CLICK HERE.