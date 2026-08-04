LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With Southern Nevada facing dangerous triple-digit heat, a nationwide cyclospora outbreak is raising new concerns for local doctors who warn the combination of illness and extreme temperatures could be especially dangerous.

Abel Garcia discusses the risks with a local emergency medicine doctor:

Local doctor warns of dehydration risk amid excessive heat, cyclospora concerns

More than 18,000 cases have been reported nationwide. The outbreak has turned deadly in Michigan and has been linked to recalled lettuce products.

In Clark County, the Southern Nevada Health District has confirmed nine cyclosporiasis cases since Jan. 1. Health officials linked three of those cases to travel associated with the ongoing multistate outbreak.

Local News SNHD reports additional cyclosporiasis case, launches dedicated webpage KTNV Staff

Cyclospora is a parasite that can cause severe diarrhea, nausea, stomach cramps and fatigue. Dr. Brian Sumpter, an emergency medicine physician at Mountainview Hospital, said Southern Nevada's intense heat adds another layer of risk.

"Living in Las Vegas, it is very hot, which could worsen this dehydration — and if you have both of these together, it could be a really dangerous combination," Sumpter said.

Sumpter said it's important to closely monitor symptoms — and that certain signs can help distinguish cyclospora from other illnesses.

"The other symptoms that come along with this — that distinguishes this from, like, a viral diarrhea illness or travelers' diarrhea — would be a persistent, low-grade fever, very persistent fatigue, and then nausea," Sumpter said.

He said those symptoms can last longer than a week.

Sumpter also recommends washing hands and fruits and vegetables thoroughly. He said people who are especially concerned — particularly older adults and anyone who is immunocompromised — may want to avoid recalled lettuce products altogether.

Local News Local doctor urges residents to stay alert as cyclosporiasis spreads nationwide Abel Garcia

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