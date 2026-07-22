Another domestic travel-linked cyclosporiasis case reported in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As they report a second known case of cyclosporiasis in Clark County, local health officials are clarifying that "there is no evidence that the exposure occurred in Clark County or elsewhere in Nevada."

In a Wednesday news release, the Southern Nevada Health District states the individual "likely acquired the disease while traveling to a state associated with the ongoing multistate outbreak."

Sporadic cases of cyclosporiasis are reported in Clark County each year, health officials stated, "and there is no indication of increased local transmission." But the parasitic intestinal illness has been in the headlines recently amid outbreaks of cases across the US, including in Nevada's neighbor states.

"This additional case underscores the importance or remaining aware of foodborne illness risks, particularly when an outbreak is affecting multiple states," SNHD district health officer Dr. Cassius Lockett stated. "Residents should monitor current recall information and contact a health care provider if they develop persistent watery diarrhea, especially after traveling or eating food associated with the outbreak."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration are investigating the outbreak as linked to shredded iceberg lettuce served at Taco Bell locations in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and West Virginia. As of Monday, the CDC has reported 4,173 confirmed cases of the illness and 308 related hospitalizations across 41 states.

Cyclospora spreads through contaminated food or water and spends more than a week in warm, moist environmental conditions to become infectious, health officials noted.

"Because person-to-person spread is unlikely, prevention focuses on avoiding contaminated fresh produce, making national outbreaks a sign of food supply contamination," Lockett stated.

An FDA investigation identified Taylor Farms as the supplier of the lettuce served at locations where people who became sick reported eating, officials noted. Taylor Farms has now recalled iceberg lettuce sourced from Mexico.

"Do not eat lettuce included in the recall," health officials stated. "When purchasing iceberg lettuce that is not recalled, choose whole heads rather than prewashed, bagged lettuce."

Health officials also recommend that you discard the outer two or three layers of your head of lettuce, then separate the remaining leaves and rinse them thoroughly before consuming. Officials note that this can reduce but not eliminate the risk of cyclospora contamination.

"Cooking produce thoroughly is the most effective way to reduce the risk of infection," officials noted. They also advise consumers to:

Wash their hands with soap and water before and after handling produce.

Rinse fruits and vegetables thoroughly under running water before eating, cutting or cooking them.

Scrub firm produce with a clean produce brush.

Peel produce when appropriate after washing it.

Refrigerate cut, peeled or cooked produce as soon as possible.

Clean and sanitize surfaces or containers that have come into contact with recalled lettuce.

For people who are immunocompromised or especially concerned about infection, health officials recommend choosing to eat only thoroughly cooked produce while the outbreak investigation continues.