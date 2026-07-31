SNHD reports additional cyclosporiasis case, launches dedicated informational webpage

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Southern Nevada Health District is reporting an additional case of cyclosporiasis in a Clark County resident. This marks the third case reported locally since the national outbreak began.

Officials at SNHD said this person likely acquired the disease while traveling to a state associated with the ongoing multistate outbreak, and that at this time, there is no evidence that the exposure occurred in Clark County or elsewhere in Nevada.

SNHD said there have now been nine confirmed cases of cyclosporiasis reported in Clark County since Jan. 1, 2026.

Sporadic cases of cyclosporiasis are reported in Clark County each year, health officials stated, "and there is no indication of increased local transmission." But the parasitic intestinal illness has been in the headlines recently amid outbreaks of cases across the US, including in Nevada's neighbor states.

Cyclospora spreads through contaminated food or water and spends more than a week in warm, moist environmental conditions to become infectious, health officials noted.

To provide the latest information in one place, the Health District has launched a dedicated cyclosporiasis webpage, where current case counts and other information related to the investigation will be posted as it becomes available.

