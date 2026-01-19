LIVE: Watch the 2026 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Parade in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada's largest parade brings thousands of people to downtown Las Vegas on Monday for the 44th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Parade.

From dazzling floats to live music to inspirational interviews, experience live coverage of the parade exclusively on Channel 13, starting at 10 a.m.

The parade route runs along 4th Street from Gass Avenue to Ogden Avenue. You can expect to see road closures on 4th Street from Coolidge to Stewart avenues, as well as at cross streets along the route. The City of Las Vegas says these closures are expected to remain in place until approximately 4 p.m.

This year's parade theme is "Living the Dream: Justice in the Journey. Hope in the Hardship." Two junior grand marshals will help lead the celebration: La'rell Wysinger and Miley Nobles.

Good Morning, Las Vegas anchor Anjali Patel got the chance to hear from both Wysinger and Nobles about the acts of leadership and service that helped earn their spot in this year's parade.

A look back at previous parades:

The parade has been held annually in downtown Las Vegas since 1981, when it was founded by Wendell P. Williams and the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Committee of Las Vegas.

Channel 13 has partnered with the committee to broadcast the annual parade since 2023, the first year in its history that the parade was broadcast live on television.