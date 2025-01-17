Here is where you can watch the 2025 Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Parade

Channel 13 will bring you the sights and sounds from the 43rd annual Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Parade in Las Vegas.

Full of energy and excitement, this year's downtown Las Vegas parade has a theme: "Living the Dream— Honoring the Past, Embracing the Future."

Joining the festivities this year are floats, motorcycles, performance groups, and local political figures.

This year's Junior Grand Marshals for the parade: Chordonn Allen and Kash Williams—two impressive and humble local students and emerging leaders.

Meet the 2025 Junior Grand Marshals for the Dr. MLK Jr. Birthday Parade in Las Vegas

You can catch Good Morning Las Vegas anchor's Justin Hinton and Anjali Patel, GMLV reporter Isabella Martin, Meteorologist Justin Bruce and evening anchor and reporter Abel Garcia flooding the streets of downtown Las Vegas.

Celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday with Channel 13.

.

How to watch the 2025 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Parade

The parade kicks off on Monday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m.— taking over the streets of downtown starting on 4th and Hoover Avenue.



. If you're not able to make it, don't worry — we've got you covered. We'll be airing a special LIVE broadcast on Vegas 34 from 10 a.m. to noon. We will re-broadcast the parade at 2 p.m. later that day on Channel 13.

Watch on Vegas 34

You can watch the 2025 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Parade on Vegas 34from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Vegas 34 (KMCC) can be found as Channel 34 on Cox Cable and DIRECTV and as Channel 34.1 for viewers with an antenna.

For streaming services, Vegas 34 can be found on the DIRECTV streaming app or on FuboTV.

You can also consider purchasing a Tablo Total System to receive live broadcast TV and a selection of free streaming channels.

Watch on KTNV Channel 13

You can watch a re-run of the parade at 2 p.m. You can watch that using this stream:

Channel 13's Past Coverage

The parade is part of local King Week events in Las Vegas.

