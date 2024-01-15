How to watch the Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Parade in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The 42nd annual Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Parade kicks off Monday morning in downtown Las Vegas.

Channel 13 will once again broadcast the parade live from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

You can find all the sights and sounds from this Las Vegas tradition on KTNV, ktnv.com//live, and on your preferred streaming device by downloading the Channel 13 news app.

For the first time, parade coverage will also air on Vegas 34 (KMCC), Channel 13's sister station and the official broadcast home of the Vegas Golden Knights.

If you missed the action, you'll be able to find our full coverage of the parade on Channel 13's YouTube page — and attached to this story.

Our coverage of the 2024 Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Parade is sponsored by Findlay Honda.