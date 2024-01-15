Highlights from the 2024 Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Parade in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas celebrated the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday with the largest parade in Nevada.

It's the 42nd year the parade has taken over the streets of downtown Las Vegas, and organizer Wendell P. Williams tells Channel 13 he saw more community interest this year than in any year before.

This year, the parade had more than 150 entries — a stark contrast from the 13 entries that participated in 1982, when the parade was founded.

Williams tells Channel 13 there are three reasons he believes interest in this year's parade was higher than ever:

"Three reasons I know it's increased: it's a major political year. Channel 13 is broadcasting," Williams said. "People are really excited about that. And the Super Bowl Committee already has their float, and it kind of got leaked out, if you will. People are seeing that and they're getting excited."

In case you missed it live, here are some highlights from Las Vegas' own celebration of Dr. King's legacy:

Antonio Pierce drops in to talk with Justin Hinton and Anjali Patel about how his love for the Silver and Black has strengthened his connection with the Las Vegas community.

Las Vegas Raiders president Sandra Douglass Morgan dropped by Channel 13's anchor desk to talk with Justin Hinton and Anjali Patel about the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. and how diversity lives in the DNA of the Silver and Black.

The man who started it all joins Justin Hinton and Anjali Patel to talk about what this parade means to him and what inspired him to start it in the first place. Plus, Williams reveals the big surprise he received from the Las Vegas Super Bowl Host Committee.

