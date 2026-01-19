Las Vegas prepares for 44th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Parade

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Committee of Las Vegas is preparing to host the 44th annual Birthday Parade in downtown Las Vegas Monday, with thousands expected to attend the celebration.

Final preparations are underway to transform downtown Las Vegas for the energetic celebration, which has grown significantly since it began in the 1980s.

Local Maxine Westby, who attended the parade when it first started, said it's heartwarming how much the event has expanded over the years.

"To me, it shows love. And now we have people coming from other states, that's a great thing to me," Westby said. "It's good for Nevada to know that we do something here, you know, that represents a great man, Martin Luther King."

Though Westby won't be able to attend this year's celebration due to an appointment, she'll be watching on television and encourages others to participate.

"Let's keep it fun!" Westby said.

This year's parade theme is "Living the Dream: Justice in the Journey. Hope in the Hardship."

Parade logistics and road closures

The parade will shut down Fourth Street from Las Vegas Boulevard to Stewart Avenue starting at 6 a.m. All streets along the parade route will also be closed, but will reopen around 4 p.m.

While the parade begins at 10 a.m., attendees are encouraged to arrive early to secure good viewing spots.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada will run transit services on a Saturday schedule instead of the regular Monday schedule.

For those unable to attend in person, the entire celebration will be broadcast on Channel 13 starting at 10 a.m.

