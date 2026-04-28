LIVE: Las Vegas police detail investigation into shooting of man in tactical vest

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is expected to release new details in the ongoing investigation of its fifth officer-involved shooting of 2026.

Asst. Sheriff Dori Koren is expected to hold a briefing at 4 p.m. Tuesday, which you can watch live here:

Happening now

The shooting happened early Saturday morning in the area of Harmon Avenue and Arville Street.

An arrest report since obtained by Channel 13 described the person shot as wearing a tactical vest and exiting a tunnel in the area when a Las Vegas police officer tried to stop him for questioning.

Police said the suspect, since identified as 43-year-old Mitchell Nettles, became "uncooperative," and Officer Alex Pena attempted to put him in handcuffs. Nettles ran off and was pursued by Pena on foot, the report states. Pena told investigators Nettles pulled what appeared to be a gun out of his waistband and pointed it at him, prompting him to shoot at Nettles.

Nettles was hit by gunfire and taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries police described as non-life-threatening.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday morning, but declined to be transported for the hearing.