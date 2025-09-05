LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At our Let's Talk event, I met Marta Fantez, co-owner of the F45 gym on Commerce Street in the Arts District.

She said her business is struggling to bring in consistent customers.

Her classes can fit 20 people, but she told me some days only three show up. She believes the location makes it hard to draw locals; most of her clients are tourists.

She said parking and construction are partially to blame.

Let's Talk: Hearing your concerns about how parking affects Arts District businesses

"We used to have this street right here. It's closed now for the construction, and it's also paid parking. So the members have to pay a $2 fee on top of the membership just for a 45-minute pass. Parking is always a big, big problem," she said.

I reached out to the City of Las Vegas, and a spokesperson pointed to the new five-story parking garage under construction at Utah Avenue and Casino Center Boulevard that will bring 500 new spaces.

They've also recently added new lots near Commerce Street and South Main to provide nearly 200 spaces.

In a statement they sent me, they went on to say, "the city offers free Lunch Spot Parking from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. During these times, all street parking is free in the Arts District."

So for Marta's gym in the Arts District, that could be a good time to take advantage of a class.

As for the parking garage, it's set to be finished sometime next year, and we'll continue to track the progress of that.

