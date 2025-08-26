Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
LET'S TALK: Share your story ideas with our bilingual news team

Las Vegas locals — our next "Let's Talk" event is set for this week, and we want to hear from you.

Several members of our bilingual news team will be out in the community to hear from you and answer your questions — in English or Spanish.

Who: Abel Garcia, Alyssa Bethencourt, Jhovani Carrillo (and more)
When: Thursday, August 28, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Mi Barrio at 1307 S. Commerce St. (in the Las Vegas Arts District)

If you or someone you know feels like your voice doesn't get heard enough, we want to change that.

You can also share your questions or story ideas with us — in English or Spanish — using the form below.

