Let's Talk: Following up on your concern with proposed CCSD school calendars

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At our Let's Talk event, I met Cory Ravize, who briefly shared concerns about how changes to the CCSD staff calendar could affect her family.

Cory is referring to two upcoming staff development days in the 2027-2028 school year, which I found are on Nov. 3, 2027, and March 29, 2028. These dates fall on Wednesdays, not Mondays or Fridays.

Let's Talk: Addressing your concerns on changes to the CCSD calendar

According to the district's website, the students will not attend school on these days.

A CCSD teacher told me these days are for staff to participate in professional learning, enhancing teaching skills, collaborating with colleagues, and completing district requirements.

This calendar, as well as the 2026-2027 calendar, was recently approved by the Board of Trustees on Aug. 28.

Cory told me that while she understands the importance of these days, they could seriously disrupt family routines.

"If a day off falls in the middle of the week, families are often forced to arrange childcare for just that one random day, which can be difficult and costly. In some cases, it might even require parents to take additional time off work, possibly the entire week.

"My concern is that these staff development days have traditionally been scheduled on Mondays or Fridays, so why are two of them now being moved to a Wednesday? What is the reasoning behind that change?"

I've reached out to the district for clarification on these midweek staff development days, and a CCSD spokesperson told me the calendar committee considers students' academic needs, school activities and input from employee groups when developing calendars.

They didn't say if they take input from families.

I'm told the district schedules five staff development days each year for employees.

In a statement back to me, the district went on to say, "in an effort to maximize the impact of staff development days, CCSD is testing placing one staff development day on a different day of the week. CCSD will measure effectiveness on a variety of factors and determine which days yield the highest return on investment."

While these proposed calendars were approved by the board, we're told by district officials that they do not have to be finalized until next calendar year.

We're actually hearing reports that the district has decided to roll back these proposed school calendars after pushback from parent groups. We will continue to look into this matter and bring you updates when we learn more.