Lee Canyon's Rabbit Peak and base area opening on Friday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Lee Canyon is ready to start opening up their winter operations.

Crews have been busy trying to make repairs after the Hilary storm system caused damage at the resort and caused them to cut their summer season short. They were able to reopen to the public on Nov. 4 and are ready to show off $7 million worth of improvements.

On Thursday, Lee Canyon officials announced the Rabbit Peak quad chairlift will open on Friday, Dec. 15 at 9 a.m. The Rabbit Peak chair serves Lee Canyon's beginner terrain.

"Recently, temperatures were finally cold enough overnight and during the day to begin snowmaking," said Jim Seely, Lee Canyon's Director of Marketing. "Since Rabbit Peak is a smaller area, it's ready first. Our snowmaking team is working hard on the upper mountain and more terrain will open in the days ahead."

As far as new amenities at Lee Canyon, that includes a 450-stall parking lot and a new 500-foot conveyor lift. It works like a moving walkway and will allow people to reach the new Ponderosa quad chair without guests having to remove their skis or boards.

According to Lee Canyon officials, kids 12 and under will also be able to ski and board for free with their new Power Kids Pass. Adults must register children for the pass online and before their visit. You can learn more here. Resort officials said their youth programs are up 190% since 2018.