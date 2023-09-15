Lee Canyon shows progress weeks after devastating storm

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A flash flood warning has now expired for Lee Canyon.

The area devastated by Tropical Storm Hilary is recovering before its opening date this winter.

Jim Seely is the marketing director for Lee Canyon. He explains the road to recovery for the getaway spot.

"We're still working on backfilling some of that erosion in and outside the ski trails. Our facilities went on unaffected, so that's great," he said. "We'll be testing our water sources and then having lift inspectors come and check our chair towers to ensure our lift foundation is good."

From the skylift, we caught a bird's eye view of the mountain. There was a stark difference from the devastation caused by Tropical Storm Hilary in August.

"We're looking at specialists coming in now making sure that they are testing our power because we are off the grid and on backup power," he said. "It's sad for all of us. We want to be there for the community. We love being part of the community. Not only that but for the Spring Mountains as well."

Sharing new progress photos, the road to recovery is still far off.

"As you speak, I'm hearing dollar signs," I said. "This is a massive undertaking to clean up the devastation from all of this."

"I couldn't tell you," he said. "Our own crews have done a lot of the hard work in-house with heavy machinery."

The damage came from a record season for the resort, which extended its winter season by several weeks earlier this year.

"Are we on track for the winter season?" I asked.

"We are on track for the winter season," he said. "The winter season starts the first or second week of December."