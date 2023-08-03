Lee Canyon announces new $7 million capital improvement project

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Construction is underway at Lee Canyon as staff prepares for a busy winter ski season.

On Wednesday, officials announced a $7 million capital improvement project that includes a new quad chairlift called Ponderosa, an additional parking area with 450 stalls, and a 500-foot Sunkid conveyor lift.

"This is an investment in Lee Canyon's guest experience," said Dan Hooper, Lee Canyon's general manager. "The Ponderosa chair makes popular trails easy to reach while also allowing skiers/riders to be more disbursed throughout the property."

The Ponderosa chairlift will be on the mountain's southeast side and provide access to intermediate runs like Foxtail Alley, Limber Pine Lane, and Bonanza Ridge.

Lee Canyon

"Lee Canyon is seeing more visitors, especially first-time and youth skiers and snowboarders. Collectively, these investments mean we can better serve the needs of those populations."

While construction is underway, Lee Canyon officials say it won't interfere with their summer operations. They add the resort is also continuing to work on new trails for its downhill mountain bike park.

RELATED LINK: Lee Canyon downhill mountain bike park has official soft opening