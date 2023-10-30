Lee Canyon on track to open for winter season, 150 jobs available

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Nov. 4, Lee Canyon will open to the public for the first time since August when Tropical Storm Hilary hit.

They're currently taking applications for the winter season.

To open, they have 150 positions that need to be filled ahead of the season. For positions and applications, visit this website.

"We're looking for people who share our passion about the outdoors and who value community connection," says Jim Seely, Lee Canyon's director of marketing. "Lee Canyon is a great way to get started working in Nevada's outdoor recreation industry that’s growing fast."

For many roles, skiing and snowboarding experience isn't required.

"Many employees are drawn to Lee Canyon because of our unique culture. Like Las Vegas, we prioritize the guest experience. But we mostly cater to locals, so our team helps in fostering community, which is a rewarding experience," says Seely.

Jim Seely told KTNV Thursday the resort is making significant progress in its rebuilding efforts.

They're still on track to open the winter season, and it will all depend on Mother Nature when we can see an opening date.

