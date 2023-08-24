Lee Canyon resort ends summer season due to Hilary storm damage

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Lee Canyon representatives announced Thursday that they will be cutting their summer season short due to damage from the Hurricane Hilary storm system.

Following nearly 10 inches of rain in just a matter of hours, damage from flash flooding has caused an indefinite closure of the Spring Mountains by the U.S. Forest Service.

Resort officials say trails, chairlifts, and essential facilities that are core to their summer operations experienced the brunt of storm damages. They expect winter, and possibly limited fall operations, to continue as planned.

In light of the limited initial assessment, it is with a heavy heart that we announce the end of our summer mountain operations. We understand the anticipation and excitement surrounding this season, and we will be reaching out to our mountain biking day pass and season pass holders with information as soon as possible due to this unforeseen closure," Lee Canyon reps said Thursday.

The closure announcement also comes amidst another flash flood warning issued by the National Weather Service for the area.

Thunderstorms have areas along Lee Canyon Road under the warning until 6:45 p.m. Thursday.

Heads up! A new Flash Flood Warning has been issued for areas just downhill from Lee Canyon. Very heavy rain is occurring near the Lee Canyon turnoff and US-95. #nvwx pic.twitter.com/qGtOJJ4XKF — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 24, 2023

"While the news of this closure is disheartening, we wish to assure you that our preparations for the upcoming winter season of 2023-24 continue undeterred. Our team and community stand ready to overcome this setback," Lee Canyon's statement continued.

More information can be found on their website here.