Power is fully restored to Mt. Charleston area following outages caused by severe flooding

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — NV Energy has announced that power was "fully restored" to all customers in the Mt. Charleston area, specifically in Kyle Canyon.

This news comes as the company announced that it had restored power to over 200 customers in the area on Wednesday morning, with the exceptions of Old Town and the Echo and Cathedral Rock subdivision. Thursday's update confirmed that those areas now have power.

In their latest update on the ongoing flooding brought on by the remnants of Tropical Storm Hilary, energy officials also noted that crews will remain in the area to make sure power is flowing and infrastructure is secure and running as intended.

Additionally, crews will continue to work to remove vegetation in the area, such as knocked-down trees or branches that may threaten power lines or other equipment in the area.

Weather forecasts show that precipitation is set to continue in the area, with Thursday showing a 50% chance of storms near Mt. Charleston. Officials are warning residents to prepare for more flash flooding over the weekend.

The boil water order is still in effect for the area, and State Route 157 (Kyle Canyon Road) will remain shut down at its junction with State Route 158 (Deer Creek Road) due to flood damage. Spring Mountain National Recreation Area, which includes Lee Canyon, will also remain closed until Friday as emergency crews work to assess and repair flood damage in the area.

If customers are still out of power, NV Energy encourages them to call the customer contact center at 703-402-5555.