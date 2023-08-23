Power restored to 200 NV Energy customers in Mt. Charleston area

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — NV Energy announced on Wednesday morning that crews have restored power to nearly 200 customers in the Mt. Charleston area in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Hilary.

This news comes after Southern Nevada was pelted with heavy winds and rainfall as the remnants of Hillary made landfall in Southern California over the weekend. Officials have been providing updates on the "substantial flooding" in the area that caused damage to property and many major roads.

Power was shut off to the area on Monday, and a boil water order was issued for residents served by the Kyle Canyon Water District. According to NV Energy, outages affected over 443 customers in Pahrump.

Officials also announced that State Route 157 (Kyle Canyon Road) was shut down at its junction with State Route 158 (Deer Creek Road) due to flood damage.

"This is the worst flooding incident I have seen up here," said Mt. Charleston Fire Chief George Gonzales of his 15 years on the job.

The Spring Mountain National Recreation Area, which includes Lee Canyon, will remain closed until Friday as emergency crews work to assess and repair flood damage in the area.