Tropical Storm Hilary causes boil water notice and flash flood concerns in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As Tropical Storm Hilary sweeps through the valley and flash flood warnings come to an end, city officials are urging residents to remain cautious and vigilant.

The aftermath of the storm has brought about several issues, with the Las Vegas Water District issuing a boil water notice for customers in the Kyle Canyon area. Officials have identified a severe leak in the area that has led to a loss of pressure in reservoir tanks.

To ensure the safety of residents, the water district has advised those in the affected area to boil tap water for a minimum of three minutes before use. Officials say residents will be notified when the boil water order is lifted. The impact of the storm has extended beyond water-related issues, with the heavy rainfall causing roads to wash out and become impassable.

A long cleanup ahead on @GoMtCharleston after rains brought by #Hilary did widespread damage. A #FlashFlood Warning is still in effect. Upper Kyle Canyon & Mt. Charleston had 7 inches of rain, 8 inches in Kyle Canyon.

⁰Amazing images from our Mt. Charleston Fire Protection Dist. pic.twitter.com/Z30LTpvvbX — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) August 21, 2023

The Nevada Department of Transportation has announced the closure of Kyle Canyon Road at Deer Creek Road due to flood damage.

According to Clark County residents in the old town area in Mt. Charleston and the Rainbow subdivision were forced to shelter in place with no power due to substantial flooding.

City officials are reminding residents of the importance of following safety guidelines during flooding conditions.

These guidelines include:

