Residents shelter in place after Tropical Storm Hilary brings 'substantial flooding' to Mt. Charleston

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Some residents of Mt. Charleston are sheltering in place on Monday morning after the remnants of Tropical Storm Hilary caused "substantial flooding" over the weekend, according to Clark County officials.

State Route 157 (Kyle Canyon Road) was shut down at its junction with state Route 158 (Deer Creek Road) due to flood damage, officials stated.

Power was shut off to the Mt. Charleston area, and a boil water order was issued for residents served by the Kyle Canyon Water District, officials noted.

The Nevada National Guard, mobilized Friday by Gov. Joe Lombardo in anticipation of heavy rainfall and flash flooding, was said to be en route to Mt. Charleston to assist with cleanup efforts.

A shelter for residents impacted by the storm waters was established at The Retreat on Charleston Peak at 2755 Kyle Canyon Road, county officials stated.

Mt. Charleston and Lee Canyon remained closed on Monday, and members of the public were asked to stay away from the area until further notice.

Since Friday, nearly 7 inches of rain fell on Mt. Charleston, with a little over 8 inches of rain measured at Lee Canyon.

Rain totals (inches) since Friday:



Lee Canyon 8.10

Mt. Charleston 6.72

Pahrump 2.67

Mesquite 1.57

Silverado Ranch 1.30

Desert Breeze Park 1.22

Mountain's Edge 1.22

Summerlin West 1.18

UNLV 1.14

Laughlin 1.03

North Las Vegas 0.98

Harry Reid Int'l 0.85

Lone Mountain 0.83 — Justin Bruce (@just1nbruce) August 21, 2023

Tropical Storm Hilary made landfall on Sunday morning and moved north through Southern California and the Mojave Desert. Forecasters projected it would dump a year's worth of rain on some desert areas in a matter of 48 hours.

In the Las Vegas Valley, rain totals were closer to 1 inch in most areas.