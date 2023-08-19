Governor Lombardo activates Nevada National Guard ahead Hurricane Hilary

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As Hurricane Hilary approaches the western coast of the United States, Governor Joe Lombardo announces the activation of the Nevada National Guard.
The governor said Friday night that 100 National Guard troops will be activated to help southern counties in the state as heavy winds and rains are anticipated to cause flooding across the region.
"As the state takes the necessary steps to prepare for flooding and severe weather, I strongly urge all Nevadans to do the same. By making a plan ahead of time, Nevadans can ensure that their families and loved ones remain safe amidst Hurricane Hilary,” said Gov. Lombardo.
According to a statement from the governor's office, communication between their staff and those at the Nevada Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, the National Weather Service and other emergency response agencies are ongoing.
LIVE UPDATES: Tracking the impact of Hurricane Hilary storm system in Las Vegas
At this time, the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for most of Nevada from Saturday, August 19 at 11 a.m. to Tuesday, August 22 at 5 a.m.
The following is the emergency guidance for Nevada residents from the Office of the Governor ahead of Hurricane Hilary:
- Now is the time to prepare yourself and your household. As you prepare, tailor your plans and supplies to your specific daily living needs and responsibilities.
- Discuss your needs and responsibilities and how people in the network can assist each other with communication, care of children, business, pets or specific needs such as operating medical equipment.
- Make sure everyone in your household knows and understands your plan.
- Identify any additional help needed in an emergency, if you or anybody in your home is senior or has a disability, access, or functional requirement.
- Have several ways to receive alerts. Sign up to receive emergency notifications. Download the FEMA app [fema.gov] on your smartphone and receive real-time alerts from the National Weather Service [weather.gov] for up to five locations nationwide. Check the settings on your mobile devices to ensure you can receive Wireless Emergency Alerts [ready.gov], which require no sign-up.
- Have an emergency charging option for your phone and other devices.
- Protect your home against storms. Declutter drains and gutters and bring in outside furniture.
- Learn your evacuation routes, practice with your household, pets, and identify where you will stay. Follow the instructions from local agencies who will provide the latest recommendations based on the threat to your community and appropriate safety measures.
- Make copies important personal, medical, financial, and insurance documents. If possible, keep them in a secure password protected digital space.
- Have enough supplies for your household, include medication, disinfectant supplies, masks, pet supplies in your go bag or car trunk.
- Replenish supplies in your emergency kit and replace expired items as needed.
- Visit dem.nv.gov and click on Flood Information 2023 on the home page for more information on how to prepare for, stay safe during and returning home after a flooding incident.