Governor Lombardo activates Nevada National Guard ahead Hurricane Hilary

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As Hurricane Hilary approaches the western coast of the United States, Governor Joe Lombardo announces the activation of the Nevada National Guard.

The governor said Friday night that 100 National Guard troops will be activated to help southern counties in the state as heavy winds and rains are anticipated to cause flooding across the region.

"As the state takes the necessary steps to prepare for flooding and severe weather, I strongly urge all Nevadans to do the same. By making a plan ahead of time, Nevadans can ensure that their families and loved ones remain safe amidst Hurricane Hilary,” said Gov. Lombardo.

According to a statement from the governor's office, communication between their staff and those at the Nevada Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, the National Weather Service and other emergency response agencies are ongoing.

At this time, the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for most of Nevada from Saturday, August 19 at 11 a.m. to Tuesday, August 22 at 5 a.m.

The following is the emergency guidance for Nevada residents from the Office of the Governor ahead of Hurricane Hilary:

