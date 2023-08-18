Las Vegas valley prepares for potential flooding as Hurricane Hilary continues north

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas valley is preparing for possible flooding this weekend as meteorologists say Hurricane Hilary, which is currently in the Pacific Ocean, moves north.

As of Friday morning, areas of Southern California are under a Tropical Storm Watch for the first time ever, according to the National Hurricane Center. For those in the valley, NWS Las Vegas is warning residents about the significant amount of rain headed toward Southern Nevada, which could cause dangerous flash floods and mudslides.

Rain forecasts for Southern Nevada show the valley receiving anywhere from 2 to 4 inches between Saturday, Sunday, and early next week. The valley saw scattered showers and lightning Friday morning, with additional stray storms possible Friday afternoon and evening.

Rain forecast from @NWSWPC suggests 2" or more in Las Vegas and 4" or more in the mountains, so I'm quite concerned about flooding in and around town this weekend. If 6" falls in the deserts of Southern California, as forecast, problems there could be catastrophic. pic.twitter.com/AzSfRVGufF — Justin Bruce (@just1nbruce) August 18, 2023

Channel 13 meteorologist Justin Bruce says that while a shower or thundershower can't be ruled out Friday night, the chance is low.

Showers and thundershowers should turn widespread across Southern Nevada around Saturday midday and afternoon. Waves of rain could be heavy at times from Saturday afternoon through Saturday night into Sunday morning.

There will likely be some breaks in the rain during the daytime Sunday, but additional pushes of heavy rain are in the forecast for the rest of Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday.

Scattered downpours approaching Las Vegas from the south at 7:50 a.m. Use https://t.co/YAXCTCPHYk to track the rain: pic.twitter.com/pTedwBUC91 — Justin Bruce (@just1nbruce) August 18, 2023

Flash flooding may result from heavy rainfall at any point in time Saturday afternoon through Monday, so it's important to avoid flooded roads.

Hurricane Hilary is a Category 4 storm as of Friday morning, carrying strong winds of 145 mph in the Pacific Ocean near Mexico. Meteorologists have predicted the storm will move north along Mexico's Baja California Peninsula Saturday through Sunday night, weakening to a tropical storm as it reaches Southern California.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the last time a tropical storm made landfall in Southern California was in 1939.