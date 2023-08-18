Tracking the impacts of Hilary storm system

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Southern Nevada is preparing for possible flooding as the Hilary storm system continues to move north. Rain forecasts for Southern Nevada show the valley receiving anywhere from 2 to 4 inches between Saturday, Sunday, and early next week.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for central Clark County that is set to last until 7 p.m. The weather service said that as of 3:48 p.m., Doppler radar showed thunderstorms were producing heavy rain in southwest Las Vegas and that up to half an inch has fallen. They said affected areas include Las Vegas, Henderson, Spring Valley, Paradise, Southern Highlands, Enterprise, Mountains Edge, Green Valley, Summerlin, Harry Reid International Airport, Silverado Ranch.

⚠️Flash Flood Warning⚠️for Las Vegas until 7 pm PDT. Do not attempt to cross flooded roadways! Turn around, don't drown. #nvwx pic.twitter.com/h7HgwFMwgk — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 18, 2023

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, there are also delays at the Harry Reid International Airport. As of 4 p.m., officials say flights are being delayed up to 45 minutes.

Several closures have been put in place ahead of the storm.

Bureau of Land Management officials said that from Friday, Aug. 18 through Monday, Aug. 21, the 13-Mile Scenic Drive and visitor center will be closed at the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. At Sloan Canyon National Conservation Area, the visitor contact station and road leading to it will also be closed. BLM officials said additional areas may be closed depending on flooding.

Officials at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area are also closing locations throughout the park, depending on conditions. They said areas that are most likely to experience flooding include Redstone and Northshore Roads, Lakeshore Road, Willow Beach, Cottonwood Cove, Nelson/Placer Cove, Jumbo Wash, Temple Bar Road, all coves along Powerline Road, and any side canyons in the park.

National Park Service officials add that boating conditions can be dangerous and that the availability of personnel to help with emergencies may be limited by weather conditions as well.

There are partial closures at Death Valley National Park ahead of anticipated flooding and heavy rains. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch in that area from Saturday, Aug. 19 at 11 a.m. through Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 5 a.m.

Starting on Saturday, the campgrounds, Furnace Creek Visitor Center, North Highway, and Badwater Road will be closed. Park officials said they could receive up to two inches of rain during the storm, which could cause flash foods that could damage roads and cause power outages.

The U.S. Forest Service has also closed the Spring Mountain National Recreation Area, including Lee Canyon, due to concerns over potential flash flooding. Operations will be suspended on Saturday and Sunday. Lee Canyon officials said all guest orders have been canceled & will be notified by email with more details.

⛈ The US Forest Service has closed the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area, including Lee Canyon, due to concerns over an incoming storm and potential flash flooding. As a result, operations will be suspended on Saturday and Sunday. pic.twitter.com/QDsGN7PtHw — Lee Canyon (@LeeCanyonLV) August 18, 2023

The City of Henderson said they're providing resources to residents for free ahead of Hurricane Hilary. That includes sandbags. They said sand isn't included but that it can be found at any home improvements store or garden nursery.

Henderson residents can pick up those sandbags on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Heritage Park Senior Facility and Whitney Ranch Recreation Center. City officials said they'll be posting updates on Hurricane Hilary here.

NV Energy is also reminding customers to be prepared and safe this weekend by signing up for outage alerts. Additionally, officials say emergency crews will be on standby this weekend in case of power outages caused by the extreme weather.

This is a developing story. Channel 13 will continue to follow the latest and post updates.