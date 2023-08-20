Clark County declares state of emergency ahead of 'significant rainfall and flooding'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County officials declared a state of emergency Sunday morning in anticipation of "significant rainfall and flooding."

The declaration enables the county to mobilize additional state and federal resources in its response to potential impacts of the impending storm.

In its emergency declaration, Clark County advised it expects rainfall and flooding to make an impact "especially in the rural areas of Clark County."

Officials in neighboring Nye County also issued an emergency declaration on Sunday morning.

The Las Vegas Valley saw heavy rainfall on Friday evening and scattered showers on Saturday. The most significant impacts of the Hurricane Hilary storm system were expected to begin Sunday afternoon and last through Monday.

Hurricane Hilary had weakened to a tropical storm by the time it made landfall in northern Mexico on Sunday and moved north toward Southern California.

Friday night. Gov. Joe Lombardo mobilized the Nevada National Guard as an additional resource to respond to impacts of the storm system.

Some parts of the Mojave Desert are expected to receive a year's worth of rainfall in a matter of hours as a result of the Hilary storm system.

